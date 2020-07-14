Advertisement

Lexington pool closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Hartland swimming pool in Lexington now closed after a pool staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
Hartland swimming pool in Lexington now closed after a pool staff member tests positive for COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A neighborhood pool in Lexington is now closed.

The Hartland Homeowners Association board of directors confirms a pool staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the pool has been closed out of precaution and for deep cleaning.

They tell us all staff members were tested and, so far, no one else has tested positive.

The pool plans to reopen on Friday.

