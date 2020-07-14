Advertisement

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.
Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.(WCAX)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - As the positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky, state officials say they’re concerned about the number of children being infected.

Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months. That’s concerning to daycare operators as daycares have been back open for about a month now.

Mindy Towles operates the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass at UK, a large daycare in Lexington, with over one hundred children and all of them are in the age category that Beshear mentioned.

Towles said they are very strict at the daycare in their rules and regulations and precautions. There’s extra cleaning especially in shared spaces, teachers are in masks and face shields, and extra measures are taken throughout the day not just at the end of the day. And drop off and pick up has changed a lot as well.

" We are operating a centralized drop-off and pick up at the front door and parking lot so parents are brought their children individually by a runner, a teacher assigned only to that wing so we are not cross-contaminating areas of the building,” Towles said. “Parents have to stay outside the building.

Towles says a lot of what they are doing is not ideal for a school community, but it’s necessary to keep everything safe for everyone.

Beshear also said Monday that it is very important to be able to keep daycares open and operational especially for working parents, and that’s why all the strict rules and regulations are in place.

We also spoke with the Franklin County Health Department who said they’ve seen an increase in teenagers testing positive, mainly from families who have vacationed in hot spots.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington pool closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A neighborhood pool in Lexington is now closed.

Lexington

Health dept. concerned about asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 in Lexington

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
As the number of infected people in Lexington continues to rise, so does the number of people who are getting tested. But the health department says not everyone who is getting tested, is taking the precautions they should.

News

Five COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH Kentucky state senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise, R-16th District, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Regional

Three hurt in fiery crash in Lancaster

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grace Finerman
The crash happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Health Department offering WIC enrollment over phone

Updated: 6 hours ago
A post from the department said people can now call in to be enrolled in WIC over the telephone.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms will find the steam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures will become a little steamier today. Those numbers will really climb once we reach tomorrow.

News

Pikeville woman wanted in missing person case; police believe remains are man missing since June

Updated: 12 hours ago
A woman from Pikeville, Kentucky, is wanted in connection with the burning of a vehicle where investigators found human remains inside, believed to be a man missing from Pike County since June.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.