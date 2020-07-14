‘OBEY': Mysterious message appears in the sky over Lexington
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon.
A skywriter wrote the word “OBEY.”
Right now, the story behind it remains a mystery.
We have reached out to several people and organizations trying to get some information, but, so far, everyone is in the dark.
However, David O’Neill, Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator, posted this to his Facebook page:
We’ll keep you updated.
