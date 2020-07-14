‘OBEY': Mysterious message appears in the sky over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

A skywriter wrote the word “OBEY.”

Right now, the story behind it remains a mystery.

We have reached out to several people and organizations trying to get some information, but, so far, everyone is in the dark.

However, David O’Neill, Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator, posted this to his Facebook page:

Did you see the message in the skies about Lexington a few minutes ago? Courtesy of sky writers Nate and Kelley Hammond out of Hustonville, KY in a de Havilland. Hat tip to Michael Potapov and Matt Hovekamp Posted by David ONeill on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

