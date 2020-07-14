Advertisement

‘OBEY': Mysterious message appears in the sky over Lexington

A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon. A skywriter wrote the word “OBEY.”
A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon. A skywriter wrote the word “OBEY.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A message appeared in the sky over Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

A skywriter wrote the word “OBEY.”

Right now, the story behind it remains a mystery.

We have reached out to several people and organizations trying to get some information, but, so far, everyone is in the dark.

However, David O’Neill, Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator, posted this to his Facebook page:

Did you see the message in the skies about Lexington a few minutes ago? Courtesy of sky writers Nate and Kelley Hammond out of Hustonville, KY in a de Havilland. Hat tip to Michael Potapov and Matt Hovekamp

Posted by David ONeill on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fence to be built around Governor’s Mansion following protest activity

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The office of Governor Andy Beshear confirms that a fence will be built around the Governor’s Mansion following an event with protesters at the property.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Steam and Storms Ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
Steamy temps and stormy skies get set to return.

News

Live: Woman charged with murdering veterans

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDTV 5 News West Virginia Midday airs from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Lexington

Lexington pool closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A neighborhood pool in Lexington is now closed.

Latest News

State

More COVID-19 cases being diagnosed in Kentucky children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Governor Andy Beshear said in his briefing Monday that out of the 277 new cases, 11 of them were children under 5 and one of them was as young as 4 months.

Lexington

Health dept. concerned about asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As the number of infected people in Lexington continues to rise, so does the number of people who are getting tested. But the health department says not everyone who is getting tested, is taking the precautions they should.

News

Five COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports there were 58 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

National

Fired VA employee pleads guilty to multiple veteran homicides

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman has been charged in the Louis A Johnson VA deaths investigation.

National

UPDATE: Police release graphic video of shooting of man involved in mask stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Police said his name is Sean Ruis.

News

WATCH Kentucky state senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kentucky state Sen. Max Wise, R-16th District, has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.