Officer killed while chasing suspect in Seattle suburb

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOTHELL, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in a Seattle suburb say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing one officer and wounding another in a traffic stop.

The Bothell Fire Department tweeted shortly before midnight that two Bothell officers were down following a pursuit.

Bothell police Captain Mike Johnson later announced that one of the officers was killed. Fire Department spokeswoman Nicole Strachila told KING-TV that one of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center in “satisfactory” condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the pursuit and subsequent shooting. Police said they found the gunman hiding on a rooftop near the scene.

