Police: Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 29-year-old man.

Police say Jonathan Patterson was last seen Saturday morning, July 11, when he left his home in the area of Greendale Road and Spurr Road. Patterson is a white man with dark hair, a full beard, and is approximately 5-foot-seven and 190 pounds.

Patterson has limited cognitive abilities and may not understand when he is in danger, police say.

The police department says the only clothing description they have is that he was last seen wearing a red jacket. They say there is an unknown direction of travel at this point, but Patterson does have family in Mercer and Jessamine counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

