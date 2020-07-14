Advertisement

SEC postpones volleyball, soccer, cross country competition through at least August 31

The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
(WYMT)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31.  The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.

SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.

Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.

The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes.

