STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - The mayor of Stanford, Scottie Ernst, was killed in a mowing accident Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Mowing accident claims life of Stanford mayor. More at 6pm @WKYT pic.twitter.com/yI4bl5wQt8 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 14, 2020

The coroner tells us Ernst was mowing an area on Martin Luther King Blvd., near the site where a replica of Fort Logan is being built, when the mower rolled over the top of him.

The coroner tells us Mayor Scottie Ernst was mowing an area on Martin Luther King Blvd., near the site where a replica of Fort Logan is being built, when the mower rolled over the top of him. (WKYT)

Ernst was elected in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.