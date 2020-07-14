WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 cases in Kentucky passes 20,000, 6 new deaths reported Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is holding a 4 p.m. news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear announced 576 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, which is the second-highest number of cases so far. The state total now stands at 20,223 cases.
The state is seeing a 3.95 percent positivity rate, Beshear says.
The governor announced six new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 635. As of Tuesday, there have been at least 494,343 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.
Tuesday’s announced deaths include a 72-year-old woman from Shelby County, a 77-year-old man from Floyd County, an 89-year-old woman from Casey County, a 44-year-old woman from Carter County, an 82-year-old man from Ohio County, and a 65-year-old man from Fayette County.
The governor says there are nine new positive cases in children under the age of five years old.
Gov. Beshear says Tuesday’s report shows that we are in an escalation of cases, and the next couple of weeks are again critical.
The governor also announced more than $16.5 million in CARES Act reimbursements for 18 central Kentucky local governments (including LFUCG) to cover things like payroll expenses, PPE, sanitizing and telecommuting supplies.
