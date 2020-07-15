Advertisement

Atlanta police charge suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged a suspect with felony murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl near the site of an earlier police shooting.

Police said Wednesday that they issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley in the slaying of Secoriea Turner.

Conley’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, said Conley was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself.

Secoriea was fatally shot on the Fourth of July while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

