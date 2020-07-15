Advertisement

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)
Bob Baffert (Photo: WKYT)(WYMT)
By Beth Harris
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 15 days by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

It said Baffert violated a rule that states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.

