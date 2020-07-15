Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Humidity Storm The Region

YK Delta Lightning_Jessica Villon 7-16-16.
YK Delta Lightning_Jessica Villon 7-16-16. (KTUU)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the steamy temps settle back in, we have our first wave of thunderstorm action trying to help us out tonight and Thursday. That’s when a weak cold front drops in with the potential for strong storms. This steam verses storm battle is sure to be a good one over the next week and change.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s for many. A few “hot spots” may show up. It will feel hotter as the humidity comes up.

As those levels rise and our front approaches from the west, a few thunderstorms may rumble into the western part of the state late today into this evening. This is the area closes to today’s severe weather threat from the Storm Prediction Center.

As our front moves east for Thursday, the threat for a few strong or severe storms will follow along. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a low-end risk for severe storms.

That front may slow down on top of us for Friday and Saturday, keeping showers and storms around. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend. As a matter of fact, this pattern likely persists into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

