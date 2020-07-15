Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in armed robbery

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County Sheriff is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a man entered a local business with a firearm on South Highway 421 around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money from one of the workers. They say the man then took off on foot toward South Highway 421.

The sheriff describes the suspect as a white man wearing camouflage overalls, black gloves and a black hat. They say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the man, the Clay County Sheriff Office is asking you contact them at (606) 598-3471 or after business hours at Manchester City Police (606) 598-8411.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.