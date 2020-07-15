Advertisement

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in armed robbery

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in the search of a man involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in the search of a man involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County Sheriff is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a man entered a local business with a firearm on South Highway 421 around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money from one of the workers. They say the man then took off on foot toward South Highway 421.

The sheriff describes the suspect as a white man wearing camouflage overalls, black gloves and a black hat. They say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the man, the Clay County Sheriff Office is asking you contact them at (606) 598-3471 or after business hours at Manchester City Police (606) 598-8411.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Beth Harris
The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

Regional

Procession held for Stanford, Ky. mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.

News

The Breakdown with Jessica Hiler: The Challenges and Risks Teachers Face this Fall

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
When school starts this Fall in Kentucky, teachers will face a unique set of challenges that includes the safety of them and their students.

News

Indoor entertainment center, Malibu Jack’s, reopens with emphasis on safety & cleanliness

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Malibu Jack’s, an indoor family entertainment center, reopened last Friday after being closed for four months due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Tour of state-of-the-art indoor athletic complex on Great Crossing’s campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
District Director of Athletics DT Wells gave WKYT a tour on Tuesday afternoon.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Humidity Storm The Region

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temps in the low 90s and a few storms rule the weather world for a while.

Lexington

The importance of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“Positivity rate” is a term Governor Andy Beshear is using during his daily briefings.

News

Procession for Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 2 hours ago
A procession was held Wednesday for Scottie Ernst who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a mowing accident.

News

KSP: Suspect attempting to flee from Bullitt Co. barricade scene shot and killed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An investigation into a deadly shooting involving Kentucky State Police is underway in Bullitt County.

News

Health leaders in Whitley County continue work to fight COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in southern Kentucky.