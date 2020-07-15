COVID-19 tests are becoming harder to schedule quickly in Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As concern grows over the recent rise in cases, more Kentuckians are looking to get tested.

In Lexington, however, that’s becoming increasingly hard to do.

Two of the main testing sites are booked for weeks.

After Governor Beshear requested that basically every adult get tested for the coronavirus, demand for testing has gone up in recent days, causing a longer wait time to get a test, and to get results.

The Walgreens on Executive Drive, for instance, had been performing drive up testing, but now those tests are by appointment only. Their signs cite a nationwide COVID-19 test shortage.

Just last week cars were lined up to get those tests – now there are only a few at a time here, and those had made an appointment ahead of time.

The wait to get those tests is increasing. Walgreens doesn’t list any openings until July 24. There are none available online at the BCTC site operated by Kroger.

CVS does have some openings Friday but say because their tests are sent to a third-party lab, the growing demand means it can take 6 to 10 days for the results to come back. In some cases, even longer.

According to its website, Urgent Care Centers are still offering walk-in testing.

The health department says they're glad more people are getting tested, but also ask people to continue to take precautions.

Kevin Hall, with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says the situation is, “both good and bad. It’s great the people of Lexington want to get tested, but the bad thing is obviously the people have to wait to get tested. Which means they are more anxious to go back out into the public. And it’s hard to stay home. So if you are sick and needing a test then absolutely stay home, you do not need to go out. If you are not showing symptoms and need to get tested we do encourage you to stay inside. But, if you have to get out, wear your mask, and stay away from other people.”

There is another round of free testing being offered by the city at Shiloh Baptist Church. That starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday. Last week, they tested more than 1,200 people over the course of three days.

