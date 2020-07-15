Advertisement

Crossroads Church closing buildings for rest of 2020, launches outdoor gatherings

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a statement Wednesday, Crossroads Church has announced its buildings will remain closed through the end of 2020.

A spokesperson for the church says people can still gather through outdoor events.

“The church has never been designed to be limited to buildings,” Senior Pastor Brian Tome said. “Look all over the world and history, you’ll find people of faith that have thrived and grown without haze machines, free coffee, or a parking team.”

Crossroads closed its buildings in mid-March due to COVID-19. The church has 12 physical locations in and around Cincinnati, Lexington, Dayton and Columbus.

