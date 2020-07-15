EKU announces 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky University Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 induction class features nine distinguished individuals.

The class is tentatively scheduled to be enshrined inside the Perkins Building on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The 2020 induction class includes: Mike Cadore (football, 1984-88), Jeff Cruse (baseball, 1984-87), Felecia (Hawkins) Hardy (women’s track, 1994-98), Jack Hissom (baseball/men’s basketball assistant coach, 1967-79), Arlando Johnson (men’s basketball, 1991-95), Alvin Miller (football, 1977-80), Charles Mitchell (men’s basketball, 1970-73), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08) and Pat Stephens (men’s golf player/coach, 1982-18). The activities are scheduled to begin with a luncheon at noon. The group will also be recognized during the Colonels’ football game against Tennessee-Martin later that day at 7 p.m.

At this time the event is closed to the general public due to occupancy limits related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that is subject to change and will be reevaluated.

Cadore was a very valuable offensive weapon for the Colonels, playing wide receiver, rushing the ball from his flanker position and handling kickoff return duties. In 1987, he averaged 37.0 yards per kickoff return, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown in the playoff game against Northeast Louisiana. Cadore was named first team All-Ohio Valley Conference that season as a pass receiver after recording 26 receptions for 380 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 19 rushes from scrimmage on flanker reverses for 303 yards and five scores, and 22 kickoff returns for 564 yards and one touchdown. He finished his Colonel career with 2,355 all-purpose yards. His 30.3 yards per kickoff return career average stands as an EKU record. The NFL’s New Orleans Saints drafted Cadore in the 12th round. He finished his professional career in Montreal Canada with the Montreal Machine.

While pitching for the Colonels, Cruse helped the team to three straight NCAA Regional Tournament appearances. He holds Eastern’s record for most victories on the mound with 30, going 30-6 overall and posting an impressive 10-1 record as a junior. One of his most sterling performances came in the opening round of the 1985 OVC Tournament when he led EKU to an 8-1 win over Middle Tennessee by pitching a complete game with 17 strike outs. Other career totals include a record 20 complete games among 43 starts, and 208 strikeouts in 278 and one-third innings pitched. He was a first-team All-OVC pitcher in 1986 and 1987 and was a member of Eastern’s All-Century baseball team announced in 2009.

In four years as a member of the track team, Hardy competed mainly in the 200-meter event, setting the EKU indoor 200-meter record in 1997 with her time of 24.28. She was a four-time OVC champion, winning the 1997 indoor 200 at 24.46 and the 1997 indoor 200 with a time of 24.50. She also won OVC outdoor titles with a time of 23.94 in the 200 meters in 1997 and the 200 meters in 1998 with a 24.50. Hardy is ranked No. 3 on Eastern’s outdoor record chart with the 23.94 time she established in 1997.

Hissom was involved in Eastern athletics for 12 seasons in two different sports. He started his EKU career in 1967, serving the men’s basketball team as assistant coach while also serving as the team’s freshman coach. As one of head coach Guy Strong’s two assistant coaches, he was personally responsible for recruiting some of the current EKU basketball Hall of Fame inductees. During his tenure as Eastern’s freshman team coach, he compiled a six-year record of 67-41. This stint was highlighted by the 1968-69 Colonel frosh team that went 12-6 and averaged more than 90 points per game. In 1972, Hissom switched sports and was named EKU’s head baseball coach. In eight seasons, the Colonel baseball teams went 122-116-8 and won two OVC Eastern Division titles. His 1978 squad finished 13th in the nation with a .328 team batting average.

Johnson was chosen to the All-OVC first team his junior season and was named second team his senior year. He ranks sixth on EKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,617 points and led the team in scoring his senior year with an average of 18.2 points per game. His other outstanding career stats include 393 assists (fifth on the all-time list), .403 three-point percentage (12th), 153 steals (ninth) and free throw percentage of 85.9 percent (second). He was a candidate for the Francis P. Naismith Award for the best senior collegiate player under 6-foot.

Miller played four seasons at both fullback and tailback. During his junior season, he put together a fantastic season, leading the team and the OVC in rushing with 777 yards while scoring nine touchdowns. Miller was a major contributor in Eastern’s semifinal and national championship contests, being named Chevrolet Most Valuable Player in both. In the 33-30 double overtime win over Nevada-Reno, he rushed for 144 yards and scored three touchdowns. In Eastern’s 30-7 victory over Lehigh in the national title game, Miller added 144 all-purpose yards. He was also honored his senior season by being named second-team All-OVC. As a senior, he rushed the ball 134 times for 689 yards and six touchdowns.

Mitchell began his varsity career at Eastern by averaging 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as the Colonels finished with a 16-8 record. His last two years at EKU were special as he helped lead the Colonels to the All-College Tournament Championship in Oklahoma City and to a berth in the NCAA Regional Tournament with EKU’s OVC championship. Mitchell’s All-College Tournament games were magical as he scored 79 points in three victories and was named MVP of that eight-team tourney. He led the Colonels in scoring during the 1971-72 season with his 22.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game average, and was selected first-team All-OVC. He duplicated this outstanding effort his senior year by averaging 22.6 points and 7.0 rebounds and being named first-team All-OVC. Mitchell currently stands as Eastern’s 11th all-time leading scorer and 17th all-time leading rebounder.

Patterson started all four seasons at second base. She put together quite a career for the Colonels, highlighted in 2007 with a runner-up finish for OVC Player of the Year. She made all-conference teams in three of her four years. She was a first-team All-OVC pick as a junior, while being selected second-team all-conference in 2006 and 2008. Patterson finished her career with a .310 batting average and 70 stolen bases which ranks second on the all-time Eastern list. In 2006, out of 226 chances she only made four errors for a 98.2 fielding percentage. Patterson was a part of 107 Eastern victories during her four seasons at EKU.

Stephens put together a fabulous career as a member of the EKU men’s golf team and as the Colonels’ men’s golf head coach. In two seasons a player, he made an immediate impact, winning the medalist title at the 1982 OVC tournament and then finishing second his senior season as EKU won the team title at the OVC Tournament both years. Stephens began his 21-year career as the Colonels’ head coach during the 1997-98 season. He coached the Colonels to OVC championships in 2006, 2008 and 2015 and to the NCAA Tournament those three seasons. Additionally, he helped three players qualify for the NCAA Championships as individuals. He also coached one OVC Player of the Year, one OVC individual champion and was chosen OVC Coach of the Year five times. The 2016-17 season was one of the best-ever for EKU as Stephens led the team to five tournament championships and three runner-up titles. The Colonels also made a splash on the national level, ranking as high as No. 28 in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.