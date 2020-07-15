Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

News

87 people arrested during protest at Kentucky attorney general’s home

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday evening after staging a protest at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Graymoor-Devondale, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|

Latest News

Coronavirus

Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The retailer joins a growing but still shortlist of major retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains.

Coronavirus

Florida virus deaths surge, vaccine research moves forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

National

Orphaned baby wombat is latest recruit at Australian police station

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officers at the station began taking care of the 8-month-old bare nosed wombat after his mother was struck and killed by a car late last month.

News

KSP searching for wanted man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police are looking for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 3 hours ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.