Ky. reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; Beshear urges Kentuckians to wear masks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced 477 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state total now stands at 20,677 cases.

The state is seeing a 4.62 percent positivity rate, Beshear says.

The governor also announced 10 new deaths in the state, bringing the total to 645.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 73-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman from Casey County; a 90-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Hardin County; two men, ages 70 and 73, and a 67-year-old woman from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old man from Laurel County; and a 71-year-old woman from Logan County.

“It shows you how critical this facial covering requirement is,” he said. “And we have to end the silliness. Challenges to this mean the loss of lives and could send us the way of Arizona or Florida, and we don’t want that.”

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 498,179 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 5,475 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We care about each other. We have risen to the challenge of this virus before and we’re ready to do it again,” Gov. Beshear said. “So I need everybody’s best. Remember: Everybody’s counting on you. Their life, it may well be in your hands.”

