Advertisement

Health dept. reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,179.

The health department also reported one new death Wednesday, which brings the city’s death toll to 39.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 46 cases, July 1
  • 45 cases, July 15
  • 41 cases, June 26
  • 40 cases, June 24
  • 39 cases, July 8
  • 39 cases, June 30
  • 39 cases, June 14

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 20,223 cases and 635 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Lexington

Shooting suspects sought in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 on Chestnut Street.

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle is back again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Temperatures are about to return to those sizzling summertime levels.

News

87 people arrested during protest at Kentucky attorney general’s home

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday evening after staging a protest at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in Graymoor-Devondale, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

News

KSP: Man wanted for rape, kidnapping arrested in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky State Police are looking for 44-year-old Harlan Eddie McIntosh.

Lexington

Lexington couple selling ‘Team Kentucky’ masks for charity

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
For every mask sold the couple donates a matching mask to United Way of the Bluegrass and a donation to the team Kentucky fund.

News

Car hits Fan Outfitters store in Hamburg, one injured

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A crash this afternoon left quite a crash in two Lexington stores.

State

Ky. Teachers Advisory Council meets to discuss upcoming school year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Tuesday, members of the Kentucky Teachers Advisory Council met via zoom and laid out the guidelines for classes to resume.

Regional

Stanford, Ky. mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.

News

Skywriters in action

Updated: 17 hours ago
Victor Puente captured this video of the skywriters in action from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department's parking lot.