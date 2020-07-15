Health dept. reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 45 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,179.
The health department also reported one new death Wednesday, which brings the city’s death toll to 39.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
- 83 cases, July 9
- 65 cases, July 10
- 62 cases, July 6
- 58 cases, July 13
- 56 cases, July 11
- 46 cases, July 1
- 45 cases, July 15
- 41 cases, June 26
- 40 cases, June 24
- 39 cases, July 8
- 39 cases, June 30
- 39 cases, June 14
Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.
We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:
Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.
The current official state totals are 20,223 cases and 635 deaths.
