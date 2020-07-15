Advertisement

Health leaders in Whitley County continue work to fight COVID-19

Health leaders in Corbin and the Whitley County area are dealing with new cases, contact tracing, and now, mask enforcement.
Health leaders in Corbin and the Whitley County area are dealing with new cases, contact tracing, and now, mask enforcement.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORBIN, KY. (WKYT) – Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in southern Kentucky.

The director of the Whitley County Health Department says they have 19 active cases, and 52 total since the pandemic started.

Health leaders in the Corbin and Whitley County area are dealing with both new cases, contact tracing, and now mask enforcement.

Marcy Rein with the health department says a lot of people are wearing masks but they’re getting a lot of complaints about non-compliance as well – both from people not wearing them to retail stores not enforcing the rules.

She says people are getting infected in the county from a variety of different areas and different reasons.

“What we are seeing is a lack of a pattern, I guess. We have talked to people who have traveled out of town, out of state, to places that have known a lot of community spread like Florida, to places like church. It’s unclear where they got it,” says Marcy Rein.

Rein says she’s hesitant to talk about people recovered because even those who have gotten over most of the symptoms or are released from isolation, are still dealing with issues such as the loss of taste or smell or major fatigue.

Health leaders say businesses that don’t comply with the mask mandate are first given a warning, and if it continues, their information is forwarded to the Labor Cabinet.

