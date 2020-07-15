Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says coronavirus cases have surged to the second-highest daily total in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The upward trend reinforced the governor’s plea that people wear masks in public to combat the virus’s spread. Beshear reported 576 more coronavirus cases Tuesday. He declared that the state is “at war" with COVID-19. The one-day spike sent the total statewide number of cases surging past 20,000. The governor also reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 635. The governor also reported that 243 virus patients in Kentucky are hospitalized and that 90 are in intensive care units.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public feedback as part of a study on transportation issues in Mayfield. A statement from the Transportation Cabinet says the study will look at safety and congestion issues in the western Kentucky city. Transportation engineer Kyle Poat says the goal is to identify short-term enhancements and long-term projects for future planning. He says engineers need help in identifying highways that could better serve the public. People can give feedback online through Aug. 14.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post Monday night, Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he began experiencing “very mild symptoms” last Thursday and was tested the next day. He says both tests came back positive. Since then, he says he has “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms. Wise says he'll self-quarantine until he's released by his local health department. The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. During his quarantine, he'll handle communications online and participate in committee meetings remotely.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A fence will go up around the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion in response to a spring demonstration where armed protesters gathered outside the home and then hanged Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy. Beshear spokeswoman Crystal Staley says security officials requested that the fence be built after the late May protest. State officials say the project's costs won't be known until all bids are submitted later this month. Staley says the demonstrators crossed barriers to reach the front porch of the mansion, “just a window pane away” from where Beshear and his wife are raising their two children.