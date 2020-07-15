Advertisement

Indoor entertainment center, Malibu Jack’s, reopens with emphasis on safety & cleanliness

Some Malibu Jack's employees are responsible only to continually clean.(WKYT/Darnell Crenshaw)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Malibu Jack’s, an indoor family entertainment center, reopened last Friday after being closed for four months due to COVID-19.

It’s a new normal, but sisters Presley and Harper Reed aren’t allowing their summer to get away without having some fun.

“Well, every time I get done playing a game I put hand sanitizer on,” says Harper Reed. “I wasn’t able to play because of COVID-19 and I missed it a lot because it’s really fun to play a lot of fun games.”

But for the staff at Malibu Jack’s, the games end when it comes to keeping the facility clean, and working to prevent the spread of the virus. Workers are wiping down everything, and by the looks of things, constantly.

“That’s what we’re going to do. We are going to make sure we are safe, clean, and fun. We are going to clean any touchpoint in the arcade. We have somebody designated just to clean the arcade the whole time,” says Steve Hatton, Vice President of Malibu Jack’s.

The massive fun center – the size of an old Kmart – normally can hold up to 1,200 people, but that number has been chopped in half to 600 to allow for social distancing. The owners, however, don’t even want that many people in here at one time.

Hatton tells WKYT that seating during interactive games has been spaced out, as well as the individual arcades to allow for social distancing.

The bowling alley is open, but it’s every other lane.

It’s all in an effort to start the slow uphill battle of getting back on solid financial footing.

“Let’s just say being closed for four months where you had zero dollars coming in, let’s says it hurt.”

Looking at it from a kid’s point of view, however, it’s a different story. “It’s really fun to play the games, and I’m glad we can be back and play them,” says Harper Reed.

Hatton says he’s relieved the governor made wearing a mask in public places mandatory because he couldn’t picture customers being inside his business without one.

