Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle is back again

Temperatures will climb
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are about to return to those sizzling summertime levels.

The past couple of days have been pretty nice. The comfort factor will disappear this afternoon. You will begin to notice a little more heat & humidity. It isn't off the charts today, but it will get that way by tomorrow.

A cold front will interact with the humid air. This will bring showers & thunderstorms to the region. I think a lot of us will have a solid chance to see rain. Outside of those thunderstorms, we will find heat index values around the mid-90s. 

It looks like the sizzle will get a little worse as the week progresses. Any of the storms that develop could bring heavy rain and strong elements. We have been right in the middle of this type of setup before. It is a typical summer-time run in the world of weather. 

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

