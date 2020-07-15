Advertisement

KSP: Suspect attempting to flee from Bullitt Co. barricade scene shot and killed

(KWCH)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. – An investigation into a deadly shooting involving Kentucky State Police is underway in Bullitt County.

A release from Kentucky State Police states that Shepherdsville police called troopers around 10:45 p.m. on July 14 for assistance handling a man who had barricaded himself in a home on Mandarin County.

According to troopers, the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Blevens was wanted on several felony warrants, including wanton endangerment of a police officer. Investigators say as Shepherdsville police were approaching Blevens, he barricaded himself in his home.

KSP arrived at the scene around 1:15 a.m. and attempted negotiating with Blevens for several hours. Troopers say just after 6 a.m., Blevens came out of his home with a gun and tried to get into a vehicle. Troopers say they gave repeated commands for Blevens to drop his weapon, but he did not comply.

That’s when troopers fired on Blevens. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County coroner.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.

