List: LFCHD receives numerous complaints about businesses not enforcing mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials in Fayette County tell us they’ve also received complaints about businesses not enforcing the new mask mandate.

Over 50 businesses made the list, including restaurants, gas stations, and big retail stores like the Walmart and Meijer stores in Hamburg.

A spokesperson for Walmart says the chain has been, quote working with local officials to determine the best way to enforce the mandate.

Here is the full list of businesses:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.