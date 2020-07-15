Advertisement

Oklahoma’s governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.

The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself.

Stitt attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there.

Oklahoma also has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, with nearly 22,000 confirmed positive cases in the state and 428 total deaths.

One of Stitt’s cabinet members, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized outside Cincinnati City Hall, police release footage of suspect

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Courtney King
Cincinnati police confirm an unknown person poured red paint on the mural. They released surveillance footage of the suspect late Tuesday night.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Humidity Storm The Region

Updated: moments ago
Temps in the low 90s and a few storms rule the weather world for a while.

National Politics

Drone video showcases 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
This is the 'Black Lives Matter!' mural outside Cincinnati City Hall.

National

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying “I’m not a bad guy!” as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.

National Politics

Lawyers: Trump may claim harassment in tax return quest

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

Latest News

National Politics

Protesters gather at Cincinnati City Hall near vandalized Black Lives Matter mural

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Protesters gathered around the mural Tuesday night, and police are investigating.

National

JCPenney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.

News

Procession for Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A procession was held Wednesday for Scottie Ernst who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a mowing accident.

National

Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot.

National Politics

Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and AAMER MADHANI
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.

National

Vacationing Mass. mayor steps in to save wedding

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mayor Carlo DeMaria stepped in when a couple's reverend was a no-show.