Police: Krystle Williams to be transported back to Pikeville from Lexington on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Krystle Williams, the Pikeville woman wanted in an ongoing missing person case out of Pike County, turned herself in to Lexington Police on Wednesday according to Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds.

Williams is wanted on a second-degree arson charge after a burning vehicle was found Monday with human remains inside.

The remains have not been identified at this time, autopsy results are pending.

Williams is currently being held in Lexington, but Public Information Officer Tony Conn with the Pikeville Police Department says deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office will be making the trip to Lexington on Thursday to have Williams transported back to Pikeville.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

