Advertisement

Police: Krystle Williams to be transported back to Pikeville from Lexington on Thursday

(Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
(Credit: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Krystle Williams, the Pikeville woman wanted in an ongoing missing person case out of Pike County, turned herself in to Lexington Police on Wednesday according to Pikeville Police Chief Chris Edmonds.

Williams is wanted on a second-degree arson charge after a burning vehicle was found Monday with human remains inside.

The remains have not been identified at this time, autopsy results are pending.

Williams is currently being held in Lexington, but Public Information Officer Tony Conn with the Pikeville Police Department says deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office will be making the trip to Lexington on Thursday to have Williams transported back to Pikeville.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whitley Co. business owner pleads for people to wear masks

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in southern Kentucky, some business owners are pleading with people to wear masks.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday. He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.

Sports

Virginia will not play high school football this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Virginia joins New Mexico as the first two states to move football from the fall.

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Harris
The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

Latest News

Regional

Procession held for Stanford, Ky. mayor killed in mowing accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.

News

The Breakdown with Jessica Hiler: The Challenges and Risks Teachers Face this Fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
When school starts this Fall in Kentucky, teachers will face a unique set of challenges that includes the safety of them and their students.

News

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man involved in armed robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Clay County Sheriff is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

News

Indoor entertainment center, Malibu Jack’s, reopens with emphasis on safety & cleanliness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Malibu Jack’s, an indoor family entertainment center, reopened last Friday after being closed for four months due to COVID-19.

Sports

Tour of state-of-the-art indoor athletic complex on Great Crossing’s campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
District Director of Athletics DT Wells gave WKYT a tour on Tuesday afternoon.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Humidity Storm The Region

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temps in the low 90s and a few storms rule the weather world for a while.