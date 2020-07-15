Shooting suspects sought in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the person who shot up a car in Lexington.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 on Chestnut Street.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department found a car riddled with bullet holes.

A witness told them after she heard the shots, she saw several men running through her yard one street over.

Police found drugs in the area.

They have no information on suspects as of now.

