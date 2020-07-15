Advertisement

Tax Day 2020 arrives, but you can still file for an extension

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tax Day 2020 has officially arrived.

The original deadline to file your taxes, April 15, was extended this year because of the pandemic.

Those still needing more time to get their affairs in order can apply for another extension, but if you’re going to owe money, you still actually owe that money now.

Rob DeLessio with Strategic Wealth Designers says if you don’t have the money to pay now, you should try to pay something when you file for that extension.

DeLessio says there isn’t a standard minimum payment. He says as little as $50 dollars would be good.

“The IRS has the reputation of being the big bad bully, but they’ll work with you,” DeLessio said. “You just need to show some effort.”

As of June 30, the Kentucky Dept. of Revenue had received roughly 1.7 million individual tax returns.

This time last year, that number was closer to 1.9 million, but they are hopeful folks will make up the difference by the end of the day.

Kentucky law prohibits interest waivers. So, if you owe this year, be prepared to cover those costs as well.

