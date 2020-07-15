The Breakdown with Jessica Hiler: The Challenges and Risks Teachers Face this Fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School in the Fall is a big question mark. With sharply rising cases of Covid19 in Kentucky, it’s difficult to know what school will like this Fall. The safety of students is paramount, but teachers and staff also face challenges. Tonight at 6:30 we’ll talk live with the President of the Fayette County Education Association, Jessica Hiles. How are teachers preparing, and what questions still remain? Join us on The CW Lexington tonight.

