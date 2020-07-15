Advertisement

The importance of Kentucky’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate

Dr. Ryan Stanton says the sudden uptick in positivity rates we’ve seen in Kentucky could be a cause for worry.
Dr. Ryan Stanton says the sudden uptick in positivity rates we’ve seen in Kentucky could be a cause for worry.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Positivity rate” is a term Governor Andy Beshear is using during his daily briefings.

It’s a measure of how many positive cases come out of all the tests administered. For weeks, Kentucky’s rate was under 4%, but now, it’s rising up and over 5% at times.

“We all know when you increase the number of tests you increase the number of positives, but that being said, it should be in parallel,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton.

And it’s not.

Dr. Stanton is a Lexington physician who says that the sudden uptick in positivity rates we’ve seen in Kentucky could be a cause for worry.

“What we’re seeing in our area, and around the country, is that the percent positives are going up disproportionately to the actual number of tests, meaning that the likelihood if I test you that you are positive is higher than in the past, suggesting that there is more spread out there,” Dr. Stanton said.

The CDC guidelines for reopening that were released earlier this year say that a state should maintain a positivity rate of under 10% to be in Phase 3 of reopening.

“The number is actually still very low compared to other parts of the country. We’re seeing parts of the country where we’re seeing that 20-25% of tests are coming back positive,” Dr. Stanton said. “So, it’s worrisome that there’s been a slight uptick but still, Kentucky’s numbers are significantly better than much of the country.”

But since this virus spreads exponentially, a small uptick could turn into a much larger rise in positive cases quickly.

“If you go into a restaurant or any type of business and they’re clearly not pushing the safety measures of COVID, I would turn around and walk out,” Dr. Stanton said. “Because it’s one of those things that businesses need to take care of their people, they need to take care of the customers and you need to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself and your family and your loved ones.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heat and Humidity Storm The Region

Updated: moments ago
Temps in the low 90s and a few storms rule the weather world for a while.

News

Procession for Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A procession was held Wednesday for Scottie Ernst who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a mowing accident.

News

KSP: Suspect attempting to flee from Bullitt Co. barricade scene shot and killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
An investigation into a deadly shooting involving Kentucky State Police is underway in Bullitt County.

News

Health leaders in Whitley County continue work to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in southern Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Tax Day 2020 arrives, but you can still file for an extension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The original deadline to file your taxes, April 15, was extended this year because of the pandemic.

News

COVID-19 tests are becoming harder to schedule quickly in Lexington area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As concern grows over the recent rise in cases, more Kentuckians are looking to get tested.

Lexington

List: LFCHD receives numerous complaints about businesses not enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Health officials in Fayette County tell us they’ve also received complaints about businesses not enforcing the new mask mandate.

News

Woodford Co. cracking down on businesses, people not following mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Shoppers will soon see new signs at some businesses in Woodford County.

News

Pulaski Co. to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A free COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Pulaski County will be available on Friday, July 17.

News

WATCH Shooting suspects sought in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police are looking for the person who shot up a car in Lexington. It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 on Chestnut Street.