Tour of state-of-the-art indoor athletic complex on Great Crossing’s campus

District Director of Athletics DT Wells gave WKYT a tour on Tuesday afternoon.
Great Crossing's indoor athletic complex
Great Crossing's indoor athletic complex
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - In Georgetown, Scott County and Great Crossing share a state-of-the-art football field and for the time being, they can both access a state-of-the-art indoor training facility.

District Director of Athletics DT Wells gave WKYT a tour on Tuesday afternoon.

The facility includes cages for baseball and softball, a spot for 20-25 archers to practice at the same time, a golf simulator, 35 yards of indoor turf for any of the 27 sports teams to utilize, a massive weight room and a wrestling room.

The football team also has a wide-open locker room.

“I have never seen anything like this in the state of Kentucky,” said Great Crossing head football coach Ricky Bowling. “Even when I was at Lindsey Wilson, we didn’t have anything like this. It’s very nice and again, we are grateful to be a part of it.”

While Ricky is enjoying the facilities at Great Crossing, Jim McKee is excited about the future at Scott County. Next year, the Cardinals are set to break ground on a brand new high school and athletic complex.

“The facility at Great Crossing is unbelievable and awesome,” said McKee. “I am so happy for them and the kids at their school and the kids that play football to have that. We will work hard and I know they will listen and appreciate input from me and I will respect the final decision that is made and I think it will be the best facility in the state.”

We will see those new facilities at Scott County in 2023.

