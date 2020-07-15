Advertisement

Virginia will not play high school football this fall

Virginia joins New Mexico as the first two states to move football from the fall.
Virginia will not play high school football this fall.
Virginia will not play high school football this fall.(VHSL)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), high school football will not be played in the state this fall.

Virginia joins New Mexico as the first two states to move football from the fall. Virginia could still play football in the spring.

The VHSL announced three potential models for the fall, but football is not included in any of them. The announcement of the fate of fall sports will be announced on July 27.

6 News in Richmond (CBS) released the following models under consideration:

  • Model 1: Only golf and cross country in the fall. All other fall sports cancelled.
  • Model 2: Spring sports (except lacrosse) being shifted to the fall and vice versa
  • Model 3: All sports played in truncated seasons from Dec. 14-June 26.
  • Model 3: Winter Sports would be held Dec. 14-Feb. 20 (First play date: 12/28). Fall Sports would be held Feb. 15-May 1 (First play date: 3/1); Spring Sports would be held April 12-June 26 (First play date: 4/26).

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Duffy, Kinnard earn preseason All-American honor by Phil Steele

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Senior punter Max Duffy and junior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard have been named to the 2020 preseason All-America team by Phil Steele’s College Football.

Sports

EKU announces 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame class

Updated: 1 hours ago
The class is tentatively scheduled to be enshrined inside the Perkins Building on Saturday, Oct. 3

Sports

Bob Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas racing officials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Harris
The commission says in a ruling that the suspension runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

Sports

Tour of state-of-the-art indoor athletic complex on Great Crossing’s campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
District Director of Athletics DT Wells gave WKYT a tour on Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

SEC postpones volleyball, soccer, cross country competition through at least August 31

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

Sports

SEC will wait until late July to make decision on fall sports

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Among the topics discussed were possible scheduling options for holding athletic competition in the fall of 2020

Sports

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
The name dates to 1933 when the team was still based in Boston.

Sports

Lakers G Rajon Rondo breaks thumb in practice, out 6-8 weeks

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
Rondo has been a key backup during his second season with the Lakers

Sports

UK Athletics’ return to activity continues

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Zero football players tested positive for current COVID-19 infection

Sports

Jamar Watson named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
The award honors college football’s defensive player of the year