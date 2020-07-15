Whitley Co. business owner pleads for people to wear masks

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in southern Kentucky, some business owners are pleading with people to wear masks.

There are currently 19 active cases in Whitley County, and health leaders are busy dealing with those cases along with complaints of people and some businesses not complying with the mask mandate.

“I do encourage everyone to wear masks,” says Brandon Shepherd.

Shepherd owns the restaurant ‘Shep’s Place’ and says his livelihood is on the line. Just as his business was about to hit its peak time – March Madness – the rug was ripped from under their feet. when they had to close. Now he fears that could happen again if COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

He says wearing a mask is something people can do to help businesses like his weather these tough times.

“It’s something very small. We are trying to keep the economy open. By doing your part, then saves the economy from collapsing. It’s a great thing to do for sure,” says Shepherd.

Health leaders say they are getting positive cases all over the county both in cities and out in rural areas. They say sometimes it’s from people traveling or even being around people in outdoor cookouts.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.