Woodford Co. cracking down on businesses, people not following mask mandate

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) – Shoppers will soon see new signs at some businesses in Woodford County.

This after health officials there say they’ve received complaints about businesses not enforcing Governor Beshear’s mask mandate.

The Woodford County Health Department is hoping to help businesses enforce the mask mandate after receiving multiple complaints of noncompliance.

The old shopping mantra of ‘No shoes, no shirts, no service” has been updated for the times. Now shoppers will need to get used to “No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.”

The health department shared the new poster on Facebook this week, saying they'll be at businesses around the county.

Judge-Executive James Kay believes most people from Woodford County are actually wearing masks, but he worries people from neighboring areas aren’t wearing them when they visit.

That's why the health department there wants to help these businesses...

So they can keep people coming in the door while wearing masks.

“One of the things about masks, which is so disappointing, is how political it has become,” says Kay. “If you know any small business owner, they don’t want to play politics. They want Republicans, Democrats, and independents to buy their goods and products and services. So the Woodford county health department, we don’t believe in politics. We believe in public health and so we want people to abide by the mask requirement, wear masks, and keep each other safe.”

The Woodford County Health Department is offering free masks to all residents. All you have to do is call, and they’ll bring a mask outside to your car.

