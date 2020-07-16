Advertisement

‘Be patient this next year.’ Districts, teachers adjust to learning curves COVID-19 will bring

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -There will be a lot to learn for everyone when students reenter into Kentucky classrooms.

Districts and teachers are preparing for the first day of classes following new guidelines to keep teachers, staff and students safe.

In Nicholas County, Superintendent Doug Bechanan made the announcement Wednesday the district is pushing their first day back from August 12 to August 24 to continue planning.

"There's a lot of planning that needs to happen between now and the start of school," Bechanan told WKYT's Nick Oliver during an interview. "We are reconfiguring the way that we do things for this next school year and safety is our number one concern."

Bechanan is now asking parents and guardians to plan for changes and to use grace when navigating the upcoming school year in order to move the efforts forward.

“Be patient this next year,” said Bechanan. “We are dealing with different models of learning, different models of delivery than we probably have ever had. Be patient and be sympathetic.”

Meanwhile, Jessica Hiler, the Fayette County Education Association President, says risk will be involved when the first bell rings. She is asking for the public to realize educating in different forms will not be the only challenge.

"We are concerned for the safety of our students, safety of our families, and our own families," Hiler told WKYT's Sam Dick during an interview on "Breaking Down the News" on Wednesday. "That is going to be a big question. We have to go home to our own families after we have taught a full day."

Hiler is requesting parents and guardians begin conversations now with their students about the changes they will see including masks, social distancing, and new classroom structures.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

