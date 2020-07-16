Advertisement

Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use "fear and terror" to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won't back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor's Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror" to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won't back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Sarah Jackson and Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a Boone Circuit Court judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

In a Facebook post by the governor Thursday morning he stated, “I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”

A hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boone County Justice Center while Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appeals COVID-19 rulings on Florence Speedway and some other Northern Kentucky businesses, according to sister station Fox 19 in Cincinnati.

The appeal came after Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann issued a restraining order against Beshear’s Public Rules, in turn, allowing the Speedway to open earlier this month.

In the court papers, the attorney general said the governor’s actions are arbitrary and violate Kentuckians’ constitutional rights.

Cameron tweeted saying he is trying to protect the rights of Kentuckians and ensure that the process used by the governor to issue executive orders complies with the law.

He went on to say this is not about the governor’s policies, it’s about making sure he follows the law.

The decision made in Boone County could have statewide implications.

Another motion hearing will be held Thursday afternoon at the Scott Circuit Court. Cameron wants the judge there to decide if the governor’s mask mandate violated a temporary restraining order the judge issued last week.

Beshear is expected to hold a COVID-19 update news conference Thursday at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

