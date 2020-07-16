Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a Boone Circuit Court judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

In a Facebook post by the governor Thursday morning he stated, “I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”

(2 of 2) With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 16, 2020

A hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boone County Justice Center while Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appeals COVID-19 rulings on Florence Speedway and some other Northern Kentucky businesses, according to sister station Fox 19 in Cincinnati.

The appeal came after Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann issued a restraining order against Beshear’s Public Rules, in turn, allowing the Speedway to open earlier this month.

In the court papers, the attorney general said the governor’s actions are arbitrary and violate Kentuckians’ constitutional rights.

Cameron tweeted saying he is trying to protect the rights of Kentuckians and ensure that the process used by the governor to issue executive orders complies with the law.

Today, we are in court to protect the rights of Kentuckians and ensure that the process used by the Governor to issue Executive Orders complies with the law. This is not about the Governor’s policies, it’s about making sure he follows the law.



(1/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 16, 2020

The Constitution is not political, & it must be followed even in a pandemic. Across the country, Governors are collaborating with elected leaders from both parties to make sure that COVID-19 restrictions balance public health with the law. This Governor should do the same.



(3/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 16, 2020

He went on to say this is not about the governor’s policies, it’s about making sure he follows the law.

The decision made in Boone County could have statewide implications.

Another motion hearing will be held Thursday afternoon at the Scott Circuit Court. Cameron wants the judge there to decide if the governor’s mask mandate violated a temporary restraining order the judge issued last week.

Beshear is expected to hold a COVID-19 update news conference Thursday at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT/WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.