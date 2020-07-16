Black faith leaders speak on racial injustice in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – It’s been a month since Black faith leaders marched through downtown Lexington calling for change. They say some things have been done, but not enough.

Last month clergy members handed a list of demands to local leaders including Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers on how to end systemic racism in Lexington. They say currently none of those demands have been met.

Although Gorton has established a Commission of Racial Justice and Equality, they say it’s not the same thing as an independent citizen review board.

“A citizen review board would be a significant step towards addressing the current eroding mistrust that exists between Black citizens and law enforcement,” says Pastor N.L. Moore, with First African Baptist Church.

Faith leaders want the review board to assess police misconduct. They expressed their disappointment with the lack of disciplinary action against former Lexington police chaplain Donovan Stewart, who’s been criticized over his altercation with an autistic teenager. Clergy members also called for a ban to no-knock search warrants, better police use of body cameras, and more economic opportunities for Black businesses.

Black faith leaders are also stressing the importance of voting in November. They say they’re calling on Governor Andy Beshear and other lawmakers to allow mail-in ballots and make the option permanent after the general election.

