Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Join The Steam

YK Delta Lightning_Jessica Villon 7-16-16.
YK Delta Lightning_Jessica Villon 7-16-16. (KTUU)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front working across the state today and it’s bringing a few strong storms with it. The stormy action joins in on our Dog Days of Summer heat and humidity. That same humidity, though, will give our daily storms more juice to work with through next week.

Today isn’t all day storm action by any means and not everyone will see rain. A few lines of strong to severe storms will be possible as the front sweeps through here.

This same boundary stalls on top of us on Friday and hangs around through the weekend. Now, this front won’t have many defining characteristics outside of being a focal point for clusters of storms to develop. Outside of the storms… It’s seasonally hot and humid.

The threat for thunderstorms may increase next week as we see more of a trough trying to dig into the eastern part of the country.

News

Joe Bologna’s latest Lexington restaurant impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Even if restaurants survived the shutdown, now that they’re reopened they still have to worry about closing because of the virus.

News

Black faith leaders speak on racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
It’s been a month since Black faith leaders marched through downtown Lexington calling for change. They say some things have been done, but not enough.

State

Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Jackson and Victor Puente
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Regional

Funeral arrangements announced for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing resumes at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
After the success of last week’s pop-up testing site, which served more than 1,200 people in just 3 days, free COVID-19 tests are being offered once again at Shiloh Baptist Church.

News

New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new COVID-19 testing site is now available in Lexington.

News

Health dept. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms join the steam

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front is on the move and will interact with all of the steam around here.

News

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.