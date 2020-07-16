Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Join The Steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front working across the state today and it’s bringing a few strong storms with it. The stormy action joins in on our Dog Days of Summer heat and humidity. That same humidity, though, will give our daily storms more juice to work with through next week.

Today isn’t all day storm action by any means and not everyone will see rain. A few lines of strong to severe storms will be possible as the front sweeps through here.

This same boundary stalls on top of us on Friday and hangs around through the weekend. Now, this front won’t have many defining characteristics outside of being a focal point for clusters of storms to develop. Outside of the storms… It’s seasonally hot and humid.

The threat for thunderstorms may increase next week as we see more of a trough trying to dig into the eastern part of the country.

