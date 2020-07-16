College hoops coaches move to eliminate standardized testing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards. They are calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.” The proposal Thursday came out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives. The committee is chaired by South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker.

7/16/2020 2:04:56 PM (GMT -4:00)