Former Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

Ramsey Bearse was sentenced via Skype with Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Bloom.

Bearse, a former teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos between August 2018 and October 2018 using the app Snapchat.

She entered a guilty plea in December of 2019 to a felony count of possession of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to her prison sentence, Bearse will also have ten years of supervised release.

She will also be subjected to lie detector searches and drug screens.

Court officials say Bearse will also have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

