Free COVID-19 testing resumes at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are teaming up once again to provide free COVID-19 tests at Shiloh Baptist Church in the city’s east end.

After the success of last week’s pop-up testing site, which served more than 1,200 people in just 3 days, free COVID-19 tests are being offered once again at the church.

The location was chosen to better serve the city’s Black and Hispanic communities, which are being disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The testing process will be pretty much the same as last week. Both drive-up and walk-up tests are being offered, no appointment necessary.

“I went over to BCTC this morning and got in line, but once I got up to the people running it they said Kroger had changed their policy and they’re appointment only,” said Mark Cornelison of Lexington. “So, I just rolled over there and there was already a line around the block.”

BCTC is offering tests Thursday as well, but they’re already fully booked with more than 400 appointments.

The Walgreens on Executive Drive is offering tests by appointment only with no available time slots through July 24.

Testing at Shiloh Baptist Church is being offered again Friday from 2 to 8 and again on Saturday from 9-3.

City officials say free testing is also available at Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road. It’s also available without an appointment from nine to four Monday through Friday.

