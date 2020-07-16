Funeral arrangements announced for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Visitation and funeral arrangements for recently deceased Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst have been announced.

According to Ernst’s obituary, visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at the Stanford Baptist Church. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 20 starting at 10 a.m.

Ernst’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20. He will be interred at the Buffalo Springs Cemetery.

Ernst, who had been Mayor of Stanford since 2018, passed away Tuesday in a mowing accident.

Stanford residents held a procession Wednesday in memory of Ernst:

According to the coroner, Ernst was mowing an area on Martin Luther King Blvd., near the site where a replica of Fort Logan is being built, when the mower rolled over the top of him.

We’re told Ernst had volunteered to mow the area.

