Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

The mayor of Stanford, Scottie Ernst, has died in a mowing accident.
The mayor of Stanford, Scottie Ernst, has died in a mowing accident.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Visitation and funeral arrangements for recently deceased Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst have been announced.

According to Ernst’s obituary, visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at the Stanford Baptist Church. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 20 starting at 10 a.m.

Ernst’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20. He will be interred at the Buffalo Springs Cemetery.

Ernst, who had been Mayor of Stanford since 2018, passed away Tuesday in a mowing accident.

Stanford residents held a procession Wednesday in memory of Ernst:

According to the coroner, Ernst was mowing an area on Martin Luther King Blvd., near the site where a replica of Fort Logan is being built, when the mower rolled over the top of him.

We’re told Ernst had volunteered to mow the area.

The coroner tells us Mayor Scottie Ernst was mowing an area on Martin Luther King Blvd., near the site where a replica of Fort Logan is being built, when the mower rolled over the top of him.
The coroner tells us Mayor Scottie Ernst was mowing an area on Martin Luther King Blvd., near the site where a replica of Fort Logan is being built, when the mower rolled over the top of him.(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joe Bologna’s latest Lexington restaurant impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Even if restaurants survived the shutdown, now that they’re reopened they still have to worry about closing because of the virus.

News

Black faith leaders speak on racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
It’s been a month since Black faith leaders marched through downtown Lexington calling for change. They say some things have been done, but not enough.

State

Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Jackson and Victor Puente
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing resumes at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
After the success of last week’s pop-up testing site, which served more than 1,200 people in just 3 days, free COVID-19 tests are being offered once again at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Latest News

News

New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new COVID-19 testing site is now available in Lexington.

News

Health dept. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms join the steam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front is on the move and will interact with all of the steam around here.

News

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

News

Veteran’s Club gathers $500 in groceries for Kentucky veteran struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Veteran's Club donates more than $500 in groceries to Kentucky veteran who lost his job during COVID-19.