Advertisement

Health dept. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,248. The health department also reported one new death, which brings the city’s death toll to 40.

Thursday’s report was the second-highest one-day case total Lexington has seen so far. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 16
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 58 cases, July 13
  • 56 cases, July 11
  • 46 cases, July 1
  • 45 cases, July 15
  • 41 cases, June 26
  • 40 cases, June 24

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 20,677 cases and 645 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms join the steam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front is on the move and will interact with all of the steam around here.

News

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

News

Veteran’s Club gathers $500 in groceries for Kentucky veteran struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Veteran's Club donates more than $500 in groceries to Kentucky veteran who lost his job during COVID-19.

Latest News

News

‘Be patient this next year.’ Districts, teachers adjust to learning curves COVID-19 will bring

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There will be a lot to learn for everyone when students reenter into Kentucky classrooms.

News

Police: One injured in shooting on Alexandria Drive

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Alexandria Drive Wednesday evening.

News

Crossroads Church closing buildings for rest of 2020, launches outdoor gatherings

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a statement Wednesday, Crossroads Church has announced its buildings will remain closed through the end of 2020.

News

Ky. reports 477 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; Beshear urges Kentuckians to wear masks

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Whitley Co. business owner pleads for people to wear masks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in southern Kentucky, some business owners are pleading with people to wear masks.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at CARES Act event in Cynthiana

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back in Kentucky on Wednesday. He met with hospital staff in Harrison County and shared his thoughts about the pandemic and a new stimulus bill.