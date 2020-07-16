Health dept. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,248. The health department also reported one new death, which brings the city’s death toll to 40.

Thursday’s report was the second-highest one-day case total Lexington has seen so far. The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

83 cases, July 9

69 cases, July 16

65 cases, July 10

62 cases, July 6

58 cases, July 13

56 cases, July 11

46 cases, July 1

45 cases, July 15

41 cases, June 26

40 cases, June 24

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

We’re told the health dept. also continues to see cases in people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina. The recommendations for slowing spread of COVID-19 remain the same for any reason you are out in the public:

Health officials continue to urge people to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks.

The current official state totals are 20,677 cases and 645 deaths.

