Advertisement

Jerry Lundergan, father of Alison Lundergan Grimes, sentenced in federal court

(File) Jerry Lundergan
(File) Jerry Lundergan(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s former Democratic Party Chief will go to to prison, but he won’t have to report until next winter.

That’s what came out of a lengthy sentencing hearing today in a federal courthouse in Frankfort for Jerry Lundergan.

Co-defendant Dale Emmons was also sentenced. Lundergan received a 21-month prison sentence, while Emmons was given nine months in a halfway house.

Lundergan and Emmons were convicted last year year of a scheme to funnel thousand of dollars into a 2014 campaign . Today the judge heard numerous objections to the pre-sentence guidelines, overruled most of those, then heard from many who pleaded to keep the two men out of prison.

Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove received 89 letters on behalf of Lundergan. One was from President Clinton and another on notebook paper from a former homeless man given a job with Lundergan’s company who still works for him today.

They, along with two of Lundergan’s five daughters, the head of the Catholic Action Center, and Father Jim Sichko talked of Lundergan’s character, and responding to the needs of the community.

One daughter said putting Lundergan in prison would be equal to a death sentence because of COVID-19 and his health issues. The judge sentenced both to prison, both on the low end of the prosecutions’ recommendation. 21 months for Lundergan, and nine months for Emmons.

“But I am appreciate of the court of understanding the quality and character of of my client Jerry Lundergan, varying substantially below what the guidelines would have recommended,” said Lundergan’s attorney Guthrie True. “But as the court noted today, we will be off to the court of appeals.”

Because of the COVID-19 concerns, Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove says both men will not have to report to prison until February of next year. Lundergan will have to pay a $150,000 fine and Emmons was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

Neither Lundergan or Emmons were ordered to pay any restitution.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigation

WKYT Investigates | The deadly cost of convenience

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
A Lexington man is suing Toyota for negligence and wrongful death after his wife, who was deaf, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, not knowing her car was still running. Was her death preventable?

News

Gov. Beshear announces 413 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On Thursday, the governor announced 413 new cases in the state, bringing the state total to 21,083. He also announced 5 new deaths in Kentucky, raising the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 650.

News

Lafayette High School not having marching band this year due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A storied marching band program in Kentucky won’t be playing this year.

News

WATCH | Funeral arrangements set for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with Dudley’s Owner, Debbie Long: The Decision to Temporarily Close

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
For the second time in four months, the owner of Dudley's on Short, temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavius. How she made the decision, and her plans for reopening again.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Join The Steam

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Dog Days of Summer are kicking into high gear!

News

Joe Bologna’s latest Lexington restaurant impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Even if restaurants survived the shutdown, now that they’re reopened they still have to worry about closing because of the virus.

News

Black faith leaders speak on racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
It’s been a month since Black faith leaders marched through downtown Lexington calling for change. They say some things have been done, but not enough.

State

Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Jackson and Victor Puente
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Regional

Funeral arrangements announced for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.