Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms join the steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is on the move and will interact with all of the steam around here.

A cold front will dig in just deep enough to trigger some strong to severe thunderstorms around here. I think a lot of development will mainly happen this afternoon and evening. It isn't a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but the ones that come together could bring strong winds.

The front will get down to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line and stop. Due to the position of it, you will find rounds of rain a little more widespread on Friday. It will knock temperatures down by just a little bit. Heat Index values will remain elevated.

Steam and storms will be with us all the way through the weekend and next week.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.