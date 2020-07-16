Advertisement

Joe Bologna’s latest Lexington restaurant impacted by COVID-19

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Even if restaurants survived the shutdown, now that they’re reopened they still have to worry about closing because of the virus.

“I voluntarily closed for 14 days,” says Joe Bologna, owner of Lexington’s iconic Joe Bologna’s pizzeria.

Joe Bologna’s is the latest Lexington business to temporarily close its doors.

Joe says the closure comes after a cook tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The rest of his staff was then tested, and a dishwasher came back positive as well.

That’s why Joe made the decision to close for 14 days so they can clean the restaurant and employees can stay home and get healthy.

He says it was a tough decision, especially because they were shut down for so long.

He says, however, it’s more important to make sure his staff and guests are healthy.

“We figure that’s the best thing we can do, though it could happen again,” says Bologna. “So, we’re following all the procedures and hopefully this won’t be a recurring thing.”

Bologna says he’s planning on reopening July 30 for lunchtime.

Last week, Dudley’s on Short closed after an employee tested positive for the virus. They are scheduled to reopen today.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black faith leaders speak on racial injustice in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
It’s been a month since Black faith leaders marched through downtown Lexington calling for change. They say some things have been done, but not enough.

State

Beshear: AG Cameron asks Boone Co. judge to void every COVID-19 rule, regulation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Jackson and Victor Puente
Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Regional

Funeral arrangements announced for Stanford Mayor Scottie Ernst

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Ernst was elected in 2018.

Lexington

Free COVID-19 testing resumes at Shiloh Baptist Church in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
After the success of last week’s pop-up testing site, which served more than 1,200 people in just 3 days, free COVID-19 tests are being offered once again at Shiloh Baptist Church.

Latest News

News

New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new COVID-19 testing site is now available in Lexington.

News

Health dept. reports 69 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms join the steam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
A cold front is on the move and will interact with all of the steam around here.

News

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

News

Veteran’s Club gathers $500 in groceries for Kentucky veteran struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Veteran's Club donates more than $500 in groceries to Kentucky veteran who lost his job during COVID-19.