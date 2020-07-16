Joe Bologna’s latest Lexington restaurant impacted by COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Even if restaurants survived the shutdown, now that they’re reopened they still have to worry about closing because of the virus.

“I voluntarily closed for 14 days,” says Joe Bologna, owner of Lexington’s iconic Joe Bologna’s pizzeria.

Joe Bologna’s is the latest Lexington business to temporarily close its doors.

Joe says the closure comes after a cook tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The rest of his staff was then tested, and a dishwasher came back positive as well.

That’s why Joe made the decision to close for 14 days so they can clean the restaurant and employees can stay home and get healthy.

He says it was a tough decision, especially because they were shut down for so long.

He says, however, it’s more important to make sure his staff and guests are healthy.

“We figure that’s the best thing we can do, though it could happen again,” says Bologna. “So, we’re following all the procedures and hopefully this won’t be a recurring thing.”

Bologna says he’s planning on reopening July 30 for lunchtime.

Last week, Dudley’s on Short closed after an employee tested positive for the virus. They are scheduled to reopen today.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.