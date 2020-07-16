Kentucky county votes to keep Lee statue at courthouse

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - County officials in western Kentucky have decided to keep a century-old Confederate statue at the community’s courthouse.

The Paducah Sun reports the Calloway County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Wednesday to leave the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee where it stands.

The decision came despite calls over the last six weeks for the statue’s removal, including a resolution from the Murray City Council asking county officials to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the monument.

The county’s resolution says the monument was erected simply to honor residents who fought for the Confederacy and not “as several have argued, for the purpose of promoting continued oppression.”

