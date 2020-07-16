Lafayette High School not having marching band this year due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A storied marching band program in Kentucky won’t be playing this year.

“We already kind of knew that that was a huge possibility that that could happen,” said Chuck Smith, Lafayette High School band director.

Smith says the decision by the Kentucky Music Educators Association to cancel the Marching Band Championships for safety during the pandemic leave him thinking about his seniors-- seniors like Ellie Adams.

“I consider it to be like a family and I think that’s true for most extracurricular activities, like all of us are coming together to create something bigger than just ourselves,” said Adams.

Adams says the relationships and progress she and her bandmates have made in the last four years motivated her to keep pushing to be even better.

“The ten minutes that we perform every weekend for that is just the most fun I have all year,” said junior band member Colin Neal. “And just being able to win and compete at that high level gives me such a rush and it’s the biggest reward for me.”

“On paper, we always have talented bands at Lafayette, but this year’s band would have been especially talented, you know, and we missed that opportunity to be able to explore that and hopefully for it to realize its potential,” said Smith.

Senior Phenex Schwarz-Ward says she’d rather remember what made band special for her the past three years.

“Music doesn’t go away,” she said. “It’s a whole community of people. We’re still able to do that and hopefully, in the near future we’ll be able to come back together in groups and perform with others.”

