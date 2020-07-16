Advertisement

NCAA approves bowl eligibility adjustment for FCS victories

Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season
Dorian Baker<br /><br />The University of Kentucky football team falls to Georgia Tech 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, December 31, 2016.<br /><br />Photo By Barry Westerman | UK Athletics
Major college football teams will be permitted to count two victories against second-tier Division I teams toward bowl eligibility this season. The NCAA Division I Council's blanket waiver loosens current rules that allow Football Bowl Subdivision teams to count only one victory against Football Championship Subdivision schools toward bowl eligibility. The waiver also adjusts the percentage of maximum available scholarships an FCS opponent must use for it to be counted toward bowl eligibility from a 90% two-year rolling average to 80%. To be bowl eligible in the FBS, a team must win at least as many games as it loses.

