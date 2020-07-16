New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 testing site is now available in Lexington.

The free testing site is at the Richmond Road campus of Southland Christian Church, located at 2349 Richmond Road.

No registration is required for those wishing to be tested, and drive-through or walk-in options are available.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

