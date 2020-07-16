Advertisement

New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Lexington

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(KY3)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new COVID-19 testing site is now available in Lexington.

The free testing site is at the Richmond Road campus of Southland Christian Church, located at 2349 Richmond Road.

No registration is required for those wishing to be tested, and drive-through or walk-in options are available.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

New FREE COVID-19 testing site in Lexington, KY. Southland Christian Church - Richmond Road Campus. Drive-through or walk-in. Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm. No registration required.

Posted by Lexington KY Emergency Management on Thursday, July 16, 2020

